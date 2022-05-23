South Coast Register
Nowra Croquet Club centenary celebrated in style

Robert Crawford
Robert Crawford
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:30am
CELEBRATION: Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and life members Doug Corish, Margaret Sawers and John Deeves cut the Nowra Croquet Clubs 100th birthday cake.Image: Supplied

The Nowra Croquet Club celebrated its centenary with a special event held at the club's Bomaderry lawns on Saturday, May 14.

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

