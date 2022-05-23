The Nowra Croquet Club celebrated its centenary with a special event held at the club's Bomaderry lawns on Saturday, May 14.
The celebrations included the launching of a book to mark the occasion, Nowra Croquet Club Celebrating 100 Years 1922-2022 written by Robyn Florance OAM.
The book was officially launched by Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips.
Club secretary Karen James welcomed everyone including the special guests and former members, in particular, Val and Phil Pickard, from the Hawkesbury, Fay and Geoff Lochrin, from Orange and Judith Ramadge.
"After mixed weather leading up to the centenary celebrations it was great to see the sun shining and the birds singing for the special event, and a fabulous roll up," Mrs James said.
She thanked a number of club members who worked hard to ensure the event was a great success.
"Special thanks to everyone who assisted on the day... a number of members who did a great deal of work," she said.
"A little assistance by many maketh a club and teamwork.
"But special mention to Robyn Wormleaton, Wendy Wade and Doug Cornish, who all did so much.
"Doug in particular stepped in for president Bob Williamson, who unfortunately was unwell, as well as all of the setting up and pulling down all the day's infrastructure."
A number of members had even taken to the courts for a game before being called in for the official part of the day.
The Nowra Club's history dates back to May 1922, where the Nowra Women's Croquet Club was formed, with members initially played on the greens at the Nowra Bowling Club.
The club then relocating to a vacant block, also owned by the club, adjacent to the facility in 1930 and when that land was sold in 1938, moved to a site adjacent to the memorial gates at the Nowra Showground.
However, that lawn was "always undersized" and in 2008 the club relocated to the Bomaderry Sporting Complex, converting two former tennis courts into full-sized lawns.
Club member Rob Haines spoke about the newly published book Nowra Croquet Club Celebrating 100 Years, commenting on how the "early days for the sport" was very much a "social outlet" for the ladies of Nowra, as well as "being competitive".
Interclub sports between Kiama, Berry and Nowra made a long morning of travel to complete and return home and how early fundraising for lawns meant large community gatherings including dancing, euchre games, and, of course, ladies having open house and garden morning teas.
"All these events were recorded in the local newspaper as well as members leaving the district," Rob said. "in comparison to today where social media records the wins, losses and social events."
Many of the club's successes over the years are also featured in the book.
Copies of the book have been provided to the Shoalhaven Historical Society and Nowra Library for prosperity.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
