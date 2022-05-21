As the race for Gilmore tightens, Liberal candidate Andrew Constance expects to wait at least a few days for the official election result as votes continue to trickle in.
"It's time to pull out the armchair for the next for days," he said to the crowd at the Liberals HQ in Bomaderry on Saturday night.
"Because we're not going to have a result anytime soon.
"The reality is that we've close to 50 per cent of people pre-polling, and it means that we just don't know. But the early indications are positive."
The former NSW Transport Minister is taking the lead against his Labor opponent Fiona Phillips, who wrested the seat from the Liberals in 2019.
As at 10pm Saturday, Mr Constance has captured 39.38 per cent of the vote, and Mrs Phillips 36.24, with 56 of the 64 booths counted.
Major booths Nowra and Batemans Bay are yet to be tallied.
"Batemans Bay won't be counted until tomorrow ... we might have a slight advantage there," Mr Constance said.
"But in terms of tonight, it's very, very tight.
"We'll just wait and see where the community has decided to place this result."
Mr Constance thanked his opponents.
"Can I also thank my opponents, particularly my Labor opponent, but also all candidates for the way in which they've conducted themselves ... over the last couple of weeks."
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
