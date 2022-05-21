Federal Liberal candidate Andrew Constance said if he doesn't win Gilmore, he will take a "detox from politics".
"But if I do win, I'm going to get on with the job," he said after casting his vote at Sanctuary Point on Saturday.
Advertisement
The former NSW Transport Minister reiterated that his campaign had been focused on the South Coast community after enduring a challenging two years, and that he would work with the Coalition if elected into the hotly contested seat.
"Our community has been through enough," Mr Constance said.
"Ideologically, I'm a progressive Liberal but I do want to see politics change in Australia. We've wasted enough energy on the wrong arguments ... and my intention is to bring people together.
"We saw this through the Black Summer (bushfires) and people were unified in survival and recovery. I think our nation could learn from a region like Gilmore that when you work together you can achieve so much."
Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Gilmore twice during the election campaign, and the pair addressed the Black Summer bushfire rift that shot Mr Constance to national prominence.
Last month, Mr Constance said he wouldn't be a "wallflower" if elected to Federal Parliament, signalling he wouldn't hesitate to speak out for his community again.
His campaign has focused primarily on funding damaged roads, new infrastructure projects including the Nowra bypass, and boosting local jobs. He said it was positive that Labor matched many of the Coalition's commitments.
"What's pleasing is every announcement I made was matched by my Labor opponent, so that gives a community certainty around a number of key projects," Mr Constance said.
"The state of the roads are a mess. So we made roads important for this election campaign, because they've got to be rebuilt and the council can't go it alone."
Both major parties promised $40 million to repair the Shoalhaven's damaged road network.
Meantime, United Australia Party's Jordan Maloney was greeting voters among the sea of corflutes at the Nowra Uniting Church polling booth.
He said he wants to see as many Independents voted in as possible.
"We want to see a change in government overreach ... we just want to see the power be brought back to the people."
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.