After casting her vote on Election Day, Labor's incumbent Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips expressed she is feeling confident ahead of a tight race.
Midnight Oil's frontman Peter Garrett joined Mrs Phillips at Bomaderry Public School in the marginal seat, where both said it was time for a change in government after the electorate, which stretches from Kiama to Tuross Heads, faced disaster after disaster.
"We've got so many challenges, but we need to change the government to bring about real change, whether it's housing, aged care, health, access to a GP and more secure local jobs," Mrs Phillips said on Saturday.
"That's what I'm fighting for, for people in this community every single day."
Mr Garrett has thrown his support behind Labor through the election campaign, and recently announced funding to improve the health of the Shoalhaven River alongside Mrs Phillips.
Handing out how-to-vote cards beside Mrs Phillips and attracting the attention of voters, the environmentalist called Election Day "the most important day of the year".
"Fiona Phillips has been a fantastic campaigner in this part of the world," Mr Garrett said.
"I'm hoping very much that by the time we wake up tomorrow morning, we have a new Labor Prime Minister and a new direction for the country.
"We need integrity in our political system. We need faith in the future. We need real action on climate change. We need to make sure that the wages and the conditions of ordinary working Australians are improved. And we need to have leadership that stops taking us for fools."
Meantime, Independent candidate Nina Digiglio was also at Bomaderry Public School speaking her mission to voters.
Ms Digiglio has been outspoken against vaccine mandates, and said most voters weren't "awake" to Australia being a "corporation".
"There are several of us that are awake to what is going on," she said.
"People are not aware that we are a corporation, we lost our country a while ago. Politicians don't tell us the truth."
Having previously run for the Greens at a local government level, before becoming a Shoalhaven councillor as an Independent, Ms Digiglio said politics from major parties is "lacking heart and soul".
"I went into politics because I saw the degeneration of the health system as a registered nurse and to see if I can make a difference in that space," she said.
"And today what I see is the Labor Party saying they're going to save aged care, when I went to see Fiona Phillips and any other politician to ask for funding for Parkinson's nurses in the area, nothing happened."
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
