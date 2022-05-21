South Coast Register
Caught in the act: Libs volunteer covers Labor signs in the electorate of Gilmore

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 21 2022 - 8:32am, first published 7:00am
"Not bad, is it?" a suspected Liberal volunteer said to the camera, as he was caught red-handed covering Labor's signs in the Gilmore electorate early Saturday morning.

