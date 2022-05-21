"Not bad, is it?" a suspected Liberal volunteer said to the camera, as he was caught red-handed covering Labor's signs in the Gilmore electorate early Saturday morning.
Footage sent to the Register of a man wearing a Liberal Party hat at Gerringong just before 6am shows him placing Andrew Constance signs right on top of his opponent's signs.
The man also wrapped a long plastic sign with the words "it won't be easy under Albanese" over Fiona Phillips' signs, and chimed in saying his work was "pretty handy". He also moved Labor's signs further down the street.
In response to the videos, a Liberal campaign spokesperson condemned the man's behaviour.
"Election campaigns should be about engaging with the community on the important choice that they are making today," the spokesperson said.
Throughout the last six weeks, Mr Constance has spruiked that the election campaign has been a positive one for the community. He was contacted for comment about the behaviour but did not respond.
The Electoral Act sets out rules for corflutes that regulate the kinds of messages that can be displayed, where the signs can be placed, how long for, and what size the signs can be.
But the AEC does not regulate vandalism, destruction, removing, or covering signage.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
