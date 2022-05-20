UPDATE 9.38AM: Polling booths are now open and will remain open for voting until 6pm across the electorate.
After six weeks of campaigning, the day of the Democracy Sausage is finally here.
More than a third of Gilmore voters have hit the ballot box early, but for those who have waited for Election Day to have their say on who the electorate's representative is - here's where you can vote from Kiama to Tuross Heads.
At present Labor's Fiona Phillips holds Gilmore with a 2.6 per cent margin. She won the seat last time around, helped by Scott Morrison's mistake of parachuting in Liberal candidate Warren Mundine.
This time Mrs Phillips will have much tougher competition in the form of former NSW state minister Andrew Constance.
His profile rose during the Black Summer bushfires, where he was on the ground working to save his own home from the flames. Now he is a very recognisable face in the electorate.
That fact and the tight margin are partly why Gilmore has been tagged a key seat in the forthcoming election.
In order of ballot box:
All voting centres are open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, May 21.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
