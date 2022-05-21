Race for Gilmore remains tight as Constance takes the lead

With half the Gilmore polling places already counted, the Liberals must be feeling brighter than arch-rivals Labor as Andrew Constance has maintained his early lead.
Constance has captured 39.51 per cent of the vote, and Phillips 36.07, with 46 of the 64 booths counted.
No votes have been included from any of the Kiama polling places yet and with Nowra's prepoll votes yet to be counted, there's many votes still in the mix.
That prepoll centre, the biggest in the area, is expected to hold at least 10,000 votes.
With most of the smaller booths counted, the race for votes in Gilmore continues but with the focus on the larger population centres.
Four of Nowra's booths have been counted and there's about 100 votes between the Liberal Party's Andrew Constance and the previous member, Fiona Phillips of the labor Party.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
