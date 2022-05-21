South Coast Register
Race for Gilmore remains tight as Constance takes the lead

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Numbers being tallied at the Liberals' election night gathering. Picture: Grace Crivellaro.

With half the Gilmore polling places already counted, the Liberals must be feeling brighter than arch-rivals Labor as Andrew Constance has maintained his early lead.

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

