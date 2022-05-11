South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Early voting an attractive option to many as federal election pre-polling opens in Shoalhaven

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 11 2022 - 7:11am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week's drizzle hasn't stopped Shoalhaven residents from hitting the ballot box early, with many citing convenience as their reason for pre-polling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.