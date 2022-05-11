This week's drizzle hasn't stopped Shoalhaven residents from hitting the ballot box early, with many citing convenience as their reason for pre-polling.
Early voting kicked off across the South Coast on Monday and runs until May 20, the day before election day.
At the Nowra Uniting Church at Berry Street, the pre-polling centre there saw a steady trickle of voters who took the opportunity to have their say on Gilmore's next representative.
Staff said they saw at least "hundreds" walk through the doors since pre-polling opened, following trends that have seen an uptick in early votes over the years.
Callala Beach resident Colleen Tracy was among those who cast an early vote, saying she would be busy babysitting and travelling on May 21.
"I'll be coming back down on a train from Sydney on election day so it's just pure convenience that I can vote early," Colleen said.
This time around, Colleen has decided to vote differently than she has in previous years.
"I just feel it's time to give my vote to somebody else," she said.
Four of the seven federal Gilmore candidates were represented outside of the polling area - with Liberal Democrats, United Australia Party and One Nation signage not sighted on Tuesday afternoon.
This year's election is expected to set a pre-poll voting record, eclipsing the more than 30 per cent of voters who did so in 2019.
Nowra Uniting Church
29 Berry St, Nowra NSW
Worrigee Shopping Village
1/60 Isa Rd, Worrigee NSW
Huskisson Community Centre
17 Dent St, Huskisson NSW
Joyce Wheatley Community Centre
107 Terralong St, Kiama NSW 2533
Ulladulla Civic Centre
81B Princes Hwy, Ulladulla NSW 2539
Batemans Bay Community Centre
2 Museum Pl, Batemans Bay NSW 2536
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
