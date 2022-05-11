Nine months after making his Paralympic Games debut, Jonathan Goerlach is preparing to make another dream come true in 2022.
The now Wollongong-based, former Nowra Para-triathlete was on Wednesday named in Australia's triathlon squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. It is the first time the Para-triathlon vision impaired event has taken place at the Games.
Advertisement
Goerlach will again be joined by his guide David Mainwaring, who was by the 39-year-old's side when he finished sixth in Tokyo last August.
The father-of-two, who took up triathlon about a decade ago,said he was proud to get his chance to compete at a Commonwealth Games.
Read more:
"It wasn't something I was factoring into a career goal initially, being a Para-athlete, because it's not as common for Paralympians to compete at Commonwealth Games," Goerlach said.
"Although I followed sport all of my life and followed the Comm Games, it wasn't something I would have the opportunity to do.
"So I feel quite fortunate to compete at the Games alongside my able-bodied teammates.
"I've got a training room set up and have all my medals and certificates, but I also have about 20 Australian race suits hanging up and they all mean the world to me.
"Just to have that opportunity to represent your country in a sport that you love, and represent your family and your peers, and teammates.
"There's not many bigger opportunities in the world than to represent your country, I'm really looking forward to it."
The Australian triathlon team will fly out to Japan on Thursday as prepares ramp up for the Birmingham Games, which will begin in July.
The lead-up will have a similar feel to the Tokyo Games, with the squad set to enter a "bubble" in a bid to stay safe from COVID-19.
"COVID is still around, so the one thing we can take away from the Paralympics experience is not just the big Games experience, but the lead in with the protocols that we need to follow, the bubble life and all of those things," Goerlach said.
"We're getting a bit better at it now, so I assume it will be a similar process coming into the Commonwealth Games."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.