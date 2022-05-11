South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra's Jonathan Goerlach books spot for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:01am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: Wollongong-based Para-triathlete Jonathan Goerlach and his guide David Mainwaring competing at last year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Nine months after making his Paralympic Games debut, Jonathan Goerlach is preparing to make another dream come true in 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.