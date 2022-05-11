A Royal Australian Navy helicopter from HMAS Albatross has safely evacuated an unwell merchant mariner from the bulk carrier 200 nautical miles off the south-east coast of Victoria.
A MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, from 816 Squadron at Albatross, embarked on the frigate HMAS Parramatta, was tasked earlier this month by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority - AMSA Response Centre, to assist in the aeromedical evacuation.
The bulk carrier "Sea Angel", was approximately 200 nautical miles south east of Mallacoota, and required assistance with the ill crewmember.
Due to the distance offshore and limited daylight, civilian emergency services were not able to conduct a medevac safely and the AMSA requested assistance.
HMAS Parramatta, which is based at Garden Island in Sydney, was off the coast of Victoria at the time conducting a period of routine certification training.
The Seahawk helicopter winched the patient from the deck of Sea Angel for transport to Merimbula airport where he was met by the NSW Ambulance Service.
Commanding Officer HMAS Parramatta, Commander David Murphy, said the ship was well prepared to conduct the evacuation.
"On this occasion the vast distance from shore and limited daylight meant that civilian emergency services helicopters were unable to reach the Sea Angel," he said.
"The navy's Seahawk helicopter can fly at night and in all weather conditions.
"We continuously train and maintain a high degree of readiness for these types of emergencies.
"We're deeply committed to the safety of our fellow mariners and we wish the unwell sailor a speedy recovery."
It's not the first time recently a Romeo helicopter from HMAS Albatross has played a role in a civilian emergency situation.
In March a Romeo helicopter was involved in a dramatic flood rescue in western Sydney, airlifting a mother and two young children from their flooded home.
