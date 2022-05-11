South Coast Register
HMAS Albatross Romeo helicopter airlifts ill mariner from 200 nautical miles offshore

Updated May 11 2022 - 5:00am, first published 12:00am
AIRLIFT: HMAS Parramattas MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, from 816 Squadron at HMAS Albatross, winches the patient from the deck of Sea Angel bulk carrier. Photo: AMSA

A Royal Australian Navy helicopter from HMAS Albatross has safely evacuated an unwell merchant mariner from the bulk carrier 200 nautical miles off the south-east coast of Victoria.

