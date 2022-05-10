South Coast Register
South Coast Butchers Pantry's Anzac Day pie sales donated to Nowra RSL Sub-Branch

May 10 2022 - 1:30am
SUPPORT: Bryce Warnock from South Coast Butchers Pantry at Greenwell Point presents Nowra RSL Sub-Branch treasurer Craig Shannon with $250 raised from the butchery pie sales on Anzac Day.

A SIMPLE want to give something back has led to a $250 donation to the Nowra RSL Sub-Branch.

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

