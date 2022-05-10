A SIMPLE want to give something back has led to a $250 donation to the Nowra RSL Sub-Branch.
With the small seaside village of Greenwell Point's population swelling by more than an estimated 2000 on Anzac Day, local butcher Bryce Warnock decided to open his business at 4am, selling some of the South Coast Butchers Pantry's new products, pies and sausage rolls, with some of the proceeds going to the RSL.
Advertisement
"It wasn't about making money, it was about being able to give something back," Mr Warnock said.
"We started making and selling our own pies and sausage rolls about a month ago and the response has been fantastic."
Knowing after a few years of restricted Anzac Day services there would be a good crowd at the Greenwell Point dawn service, he took the plunge "opening early".
Read more:
"It is always a popular service and we saw this as a way to not only spread the word about our new products but also support the RSL," Mr Warnock said.
Earlier in the year Mr Warnock undertook some renovations at the business, installing a new oven and work area.
"It is just about diversifying our business more," he said.
"We have a guy who bakes for us each night.
"It adds another element to our business. We also do catering so we are allowed to sell ready to eat food."
He said the response from those who attended the march and service was also positive.
"A lot didn't know we had branched out into baked goods," he said.
"A lot were coming up after the service was completed and grabbing some pies."
He said they sold more than 100 pies on the morning.
"I spoke to one of the RSL members prior and mentioned we were keen to do something but we didn't want to take away from the sausage sizzles and soup offered at the adjacent RSL Hall," Mr Warnock said.
"So we sold pies with part of the proceeds going to the RSL to assist with their activities."
And for those of you who love a good pie - the team at South Coast Butchers Pantry have some of their own special creations - a lamb and vegetable pie, a chunky beef, a cheese and bacon pie using the butchery's own smoked bacon, a chicken and leek pie and beef sausage rolls.
Advertisement
Mr Warnock said the venture has been positive.
"I think it has been good for the village as well - it offers a bit of variety," he said.
"There was previously a baker in the village but I don't think the community is big enough to sustain a full time bakery.
"Where this, is something we can add to our already core business. And with winter approaching it's something else on offer to complement the excellent other takeaways the village already has.
"The response has been great - we are now serving people we have never served before and they live in Greenwell Point."
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Advertisement
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.