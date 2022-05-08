Among the hundreds of participants at Huskisson's Mother's Day Classic, Helen Thomas and Gab's Dream Team rallied for daughter and friend, Gabrielle Peters.
Gab was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year - like one in seven Australians - and has had a band of loved ones in her corner ever since.
Advertisement
The Dream Team was the number one fundraiser at this year's event, raising $3,182 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Mrs Thomas said the team of Gab's friends, who hail from Milton and surrounds, has supported her daughter from day one.
Gab was initially set to walk with the Dream Team, but commencing chemotherapy meant there was a late change of plans.
"She's just got fabulous support people," Mrs Thomas said.
"They all have provided meals to her and have been amazing - just a really nice, close knit group of friends.
"Gab is a teacher at St Mary's, and a little boy here today was from St Mary's, he had his hair pink and put her name on his tribute card too. I thought that was just gorgeous."
It was only fitting that mother-daughter duo Maxine Starkey and Sue Kennedy walked together at Huskisson.
They brought the entire family along to support Mrs Kennedy, who is both a survivor and a battler.
She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time and is set to start radiation treatment.
Having beat breast cancer once before, Mrs Kennedy and her family are keeping positive and are hopeful she'll do the same again.
Huskisson's sixth Mother's Day Classic event was one for the record books.
The beloved charity fun run welcomed 280 participants - more than ever before - and had just about reached its $10,000 fundraising goal before runners even hit the starting line.
On Sunday morning, the total was $9,960. While a final tally is yet to be counted, organisers are confident the event will far exceed their initial goal.
While the Huskisson event ran for its sixth year, the national Mother's Day Classic has marked its 25th anniversary.
Advertisement
The Mother's Day Classic at Huskisson was one of around 70 events across Australia, raising funds for breast cancer research.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.