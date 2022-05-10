HAVE you ever wondered what goes on inside a fire station?
How they operate?
Advertisement
Or would you just like to have a look inside one of the state of the art fire engines?
Let's face it, who hasn't wanted to get inside a fire truck?
Well, this Saturday, May 14 you have the chance, with the annual Fire and Rescue NSW open days.
After a two and a half year break due to COVID restrictions the popular open days are back.
Read more:
Both the Berry 224 and Nowra 405 stations will be open for you to go and have a look through.
The Berry station is located in Prince Alfred Street, Berry and the Nowra station in Bridge Road, Nowra, with both stations open from 10am to 2pm for you to have a look around.
And as winter approaches, brigade members will also be keen to talk to all visitors about FRNSW's Winter Fire Safety campaign.
From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere.- FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter
FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said open day was an opportunity to show people that firefighters do so much more than fight fires.
"From fires, road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere," Commissioner Baxter said.
"A large part of our role is to educate the community about home fire safety and that's where open day comes in.
"This year we are focussing on the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your home."
Every winter, there are more than 1000 home fires, from which around 200 fire-related injuries occur.
A fire can take hold in three minutes, yet it only takes seconds to prevent one.
Advertisement
Help FRNSW crews help you by taking action to stay out of harm this winter.
Undertake things like checking your smoke alarms are working, have an escape plan in case of a fire, have fireplaces and chimneys checked by professionals, check your heaters and electric blankets to ensure they are operating correctly.
Even down to simple things like checking your wheat bags for signs of wear and tear or scorching and replace if needed. Wheat bags can easily ignite or burn if overheated and need to completely cool on a non-combustible surface before storing.
Something special being conducted at the Berry station as part of the open day is a mock crash rescue demonstration.
"Our members have just completed the national accreditation process to be able to help with rescues at crash sites," Berry Deputy Captain Luke Bramley said.
Advertisement
"In the past down here, such rescues have been undertaken by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and further north by NSW Police Rescue.
"It made sense for our personnel to also be able to carry out such operations."
The demonstrations will see fire personnel using specialised tools to remove a door and a roof from a wrecked car.
"It's a chance for our personnel to show off their new skills," Dept Cap Bramley said.
The demonstration will be held at the rear of the Berry station from around noon and will include a running commentary on the tasks the crews are undertaking.
Get down to your local fire station this Saturday for the annual open day from 10am-2pm.
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.