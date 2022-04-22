South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Liberal's Andrew Constance snares top spot on Gilmore ballot paper

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 22 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOP: Liberal candidate Andrew Constance has claimed top place on the ballot paper for Gilmore.

Liberal Andrew Constance has claimed top place on the ballot paper for Gilmore, with seven candidates set to run in the marginal seat at next month's federal election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.