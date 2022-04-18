South Coast Register
2022 Shoalhaven Anzac Day services

Updated April 18 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:30am
RETURN: After two years of interruption due to COVID-19 Anzac Day across the Shoalhaven in 2022 is sure to be a big event.

Anzac Day next Monday and for the first time in two years it appears we will be having full commemorations across the Shoalhaven.

