South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips tests negative to COVID despite Labor leader Anthony Albanese's positive result

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 22 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAT: Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Labor leader Anthony Albanese chatting with resident Pat Morrison at United Aged Care's Symons House in Nowra. Photo: Fiona Phillips Facebook

GILMORE MP Fiona Phillips has tested negative to COVID after spending most of Thursday with Labor leader Anthony Albanese, who has since tested positive for the virus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.