The political circus again rolled into Gilmore on Thursday with Labor leader Anthony Albanese visiting the Manildra Group's Shoalhaven Starches operation at Bomaderry, talking up Australian manufacturing and jobs.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
