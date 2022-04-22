South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Escorting Princess Anne around Sydney Royal Easter Show, just another day at the show for Brundee's John Bennett

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
Updated April 22 2022 - 5:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Shoalhaven's own John Bennett escorting the Princess Royal, Princess Anne around the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Not bad for a boy from Brundee was how John Bennett described his role of escorting the Princess Royal, Princess Anne around the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.