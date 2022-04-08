South Coast Register

Golden performance by North Nowra's Smart

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated April 8 2022 - 3:38am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD AS GOLD: Erin Smart is a winner on and off the field. Picture Supplied.

North Nowra's Erin Smart is not letting time get the better of her at all, as she continues her golden run in the track & field scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.