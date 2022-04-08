South Coast Register
Group Seven season opener postponed after week of rough weather

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated April 8 2022 - 12:33am, first published 12:00am
MOTHER NATURE WINS AGAIN: The Group Seven season opener has been rescheduled to the April 23 - 24. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

While everyone was looking forward to kicking off the South Coast footy season this week, it wasn't meant to be.

