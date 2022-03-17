newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Diane Lamb is on a mission to empower Shoalhaven women, and it all started with a single suit. It was a suit which had sat in the cupboard since Mrs Lamb retired from her corporate career. Not content with it gathering dust, or just going in a charity bin, she set out to find someone in need who could use good work clothes. The quest led her to Dress for Success - an organisation which provides career support and professional attire to women in need - and she found a new ambition to bring the life changing service to the Shoalhaven. READ MORE: Today, Mrs Lamb is flat out making final preparations her first major Dress for Success fundraiser: an enormous market day, selling quality preloved fashion, home goods, art, and 'everything but the kitchen sink'. Market Day is this Saturday, March 19, from 9am at The Country Club Sanctuary Point. The sale items, the venue, and even services behind the scenes have been donated by local residents and businesses, in an encouraging show of support for the initiative. All money raised from Market Day will go towards Dress for Success, to give Shoalhaven women access to the service. Mrs Lamb said the funds will go a long way in improving the lives of local women in need. "We're going to be networking into the Shoalhaven, to establish links and help women get back into the workforce," she said. "That's what Dress for Success does. It's a holistic thing: mentoring, training programs, resume writing, interview techniques. "When they get an interview and then employment, we dress them from underwear to external, and they get to keep the outfits... because you've got no money [for clothes] when you first start work." For over a year, Mrs Lamb has collected items for Market Day, and Dress for Success. The spare room of her home in Coastal Waters retirement village is filled almost to the ceiling with crates, garments and racks. On top of collecting items, she has worked hard to assemble a project team, complete a feasibility study for the future service, and train as a Dress for Success volunteer. Ultimately, the goal is to give women of the Shoalhaven a fresh start after they've hit a rough patch. Mrs Lamb said it's about much more than clothes, though they can be a good starting point. "The first impression of somebody coming in for an interview has such an impact on the employer... yet some can't afford to buy the basics like toiletries, or haven't been taught how to present in a job interview," she said. "So this is a very holistic thing. If you can help a woman and empower her, then you can change a family, and change society." All money raised at Market Day will go towards expanding Dress for Success' service to the Shoalhaven. The fundraiser has been supported by residents of Coastal Waters, Bay and Basin Community Resources, LendLease, and local businesses including The Country Club and Hunt Removals. Powered by volunteers, every year Dress for Success support more than 3,000 women into employment across New South Wales. The signature Styling service and suite of Career Support offerings aim to help women overcome bias and discrimination when entering or re-entering the workforce - at no cost to the women needing the services.

