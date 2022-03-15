coronavirus,

More than 100 Shoalhaven residents tested positive to COVID-19 overnight, as authorities warn a new subvariant is likely to cause numbers to surge. NSW recorded 10,689 new and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday. This number included 669 cases from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. Wollongong recorded 373 cases, Shellharbour recorded 115, Shoalhaven 143 and Kiama 38. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1005 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down on yesterday when 47 patients were in care. Read more: Nuclear submarine debate sinks like a stone at Shoalhaven council A new wave of COVID-19 is set to surge in NSW, with cases likely to double by the middle of April. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the same researchers who correctly predicted the Omicron summer surge had forecast another wave of cases, due to peak next month. "The information is that we can expect to see an uptick, quite substantially, very soon," he said on Tuesday, referencing unpublished data from researchers at the University of NSW. "By the middle of April, we could be looking at double the number of cases we've got now," he said. Read more: Council's controversial tree policy brought back under spotlight The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/c3c26e66-fb42-437e-8647-33e98c6a74f3.jpg/r2_0_1014_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg