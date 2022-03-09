news, latest-news, flood warning, st georges basin, sussex inlet, sanctuary point, basin view, old erowal bay

Flooding in the Basin communities is tipped to recede today, after flood peaks in both St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet were recorded overnight. St Georges Basin at Island Point Road peaked at 1.57m about 9pm Tuesday. As of this morning it was at 1.56 metres and steady. At this location, flooding is likely to fall below the moderate flood level (1.5m) this afternoon, about 2pm. READ MORE: Sussex Inlet peaked at 1.23 metres on this morning's high tide around1am today. By 6.15am, that level was at 1.08m and falling; minor flooding is now affecting Sussex Inlet. Based on current forecasts, NSW SES expects low-lying properties in five Bay and Basin communities to be impacted. St Georges Basin Sussex Inlet Sanctuary Point Old Erowal Bay Basin View People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should act now to prepare properties for flooding. This includes staying up to date with local information, packing essential items in case residents need to leave, preparing pets, and securing loose backyard items. Farmers and rural property owners should move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters. Motorists should never drive through flood waters, which may have washed away road surfaces and could be deeper or faster-flowing than they look. For emergency assistance, call NSW SES: 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency, call 000.

