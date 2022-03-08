news, latest-news,

With the South Coast hampered by the torrential downpour, areas are starting to see concerning amounts of water, with the SES warning people of potential flooding. Shoalhaven River at Terara is experiencing moderate flooding and Nowra is likely to experience the same as into Tuesday afternoon, March 8. Moderate flooding is also expected at Sussex Inlet and major flooding at St Georges Basin, as an evacuation order was issued earlier Tuesday. Read more: WATER LEVELS: The Shoalhaven River at Nowra currently sits at 3.16 metres and is peaking with minor flooding, the levels are expected to rise again today with a possibility it reaches as high as 3.30 metres. The Shoalhaven River at Terara is currently at 3.00 metres and is peaking with moderate flooding. This level is expected to continue to rise as we head into the evening and through to tomorrow morning. The St George Basin at Island Point Road is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 1.50 metres today and there's a possibility it may reach the major flood level of 1.80 metres tonight as we head into tomorrow. The Sussex Inlet is predicted to possibly hit the moderate flood level of 1.20 metres late this afternoon, with a possibility of it hitting 1.50 metres this evening. SES urge drivers to take supreme caution on the roads. Anyone who needs emergency assistance should contact SES on 132 500. Calls will be triaged, with the most urgent taking priority.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/959370da-39dd-4b08-80a5-1a3ac98db736.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg