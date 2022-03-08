Shoalhaven River levels: Moderate flooding at Terara and moderate flooding likely at Nowra
With the South Coast hampered by the torrential downpour, areas are starting to see concerning amounts of water, with the SES warning people of potential flooding.
Shoalhaven River at Terara is experiencing moderate flooding and Nowra is likely to experience the same as into Tuesday afternoon, March 8.
Moderate flooding is also expected at Sussex Inlet and major flooding at St Georges Basin, as an evacuation order was issued earlier Tuesday.
WATER LEVELS:
The Shoalhaven River at Nowra currently sits at 3.16 metres and is peaking with minor flooding, the levels are expected to rise again today with a possibility it reaches as high as 3.30 metres.
The Shoalhaven River at Terara is currently at 3.00 metres and is peaking with moderate flooding. This level is expected to continue to rise as we head into the evening and through to tomorrow morning.
The St George Basin at Island Point Road is expected to exceed the moderate flood level of 1.50 metres today and there's a possibility it may reach the major flood level of 1.80 metres tonight as we head into tomorrow.
The Sussex Inlet is predicted to possibly hit the moderate flood level of 1.20 metres late this afternoon, with a possibility of it hitting 1.50 metres this evening.
NSW SES has stated the following areas are of concern:
- Shoalhaven Heads, Greenwell Pit, Culburra- Orient Point
- Bolong Road, to Broughton Ck Bridge and Burrier Rd
- Shoalhaven Ski Park and Coolendel Camping Reserve and Caravan Park.
- Sanctuary Point - The Park Drive, Mountain Street and Larmer Avenue
- St Georges Basin Village - Walmer Avenue, Island Point Road, Loralyn Avenue, Sanctuary Point Road
- Old Erowal Bay - Prentice Avenue, McGowan Street, Page Street, and areas adjoining Warrawong Creek, Village may be cut off due to water over parts of the road from Sanctuary Point to Vincentia.
- Basin View -Basin View Parade, Boathaven Avenue, Harpers Road, Waters Edge Avenue
- Sussex Inlet - The majority of Sussex Inlet will be impacted including multiple caravan and holiday parks, roadways and dwellings Banksia Street, Cater Crescent, Ellmoos Avenue, Fairview Crescent, Lagoon Crescent, Nielson Avenue, Nielson Road, Jacobs Drive, River Road and Wunda Avenue.
NSW SES has advised residents in the listed areas of concern to:
- Collect children, pets, items to keep you warm, food, water, torch, a mobile phone, acharger, something to attract attention and valuables like photos and important papers.
- Raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.
- Decide if and where you and your family will evacuate and make arrangements to go to the home of family or friends who are in a safe location away from present and potential flooding. Take your pets with you.
- Collect or create sandbags by filling pillow cases or plastic shopping bags with sand and be ready to place them around doorways and in toilets and over drains to prevent sewerage backflow.
- Stock up on water, canned goods, batteries, fuel, gas, medicines, baby necessities and pet food.
- Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines and rivers. Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater-it is dangerous and toxic. If it's flooded, forget it.
SES urge drivers to take supreme caution on the roads.
Anyone who needs emergency assistance should contact SES on 132 500.
Calls will be triaged, with the most urgent taking priority.