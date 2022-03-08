School closures, road closures and travel disruptions in the Shoalhaven

news, latest-news,

After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the South Coast is bracing for an onslaught of more torrential rain. Severe weather warnings are active and NSW State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet on Tuesday morning. The township of Kangaroo Valley is also isolated, as Transport for NSW works to clear multiple landslips on roads. The South Coast Register has compiled a list of route disruptions and school closures in the region as at 8am, Wednesday March 9. Fallen tree branches across the Shoalhaven are also being reported, including at Beach Road at Berry, Beyeri Avenue at West Nowra, Knapp Avenue at East Nowra and Old Southern Road towards Wattlebird Road at South Nowra. More to come as information is relayed to the South Coast Register. If you have a flooded road to report, get in touch with the email provided below. Due to severe weather conditions, significant delays and cancellations are expected on most train services. Unprecedented rainfall causing landslips is impacting the rail network and forcing some trains to run at much lower speeds. People are asked to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. Trains will run to a changed timetable or with a different stopping pattern, with the impact of the weather expected to continue through the week. Allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel. The Comerong Island Ferry remains closed to non-residents due to wild weather. The NSW Department of Education has announced wild weather has caused the closure of schools across the state, with the following Shoalhaven schools included on the list: Catholic Schools NSW has announced the following schools are closed Tuesday, March 8: Terara Public School announced on social media the school will remain non-operational until further notice. "We apologise for the inconvenience, however road closures at Millbank Road and water over the road at South Street/Terara Road have made it dangerous to access the school from both ends," Principal Emma Chalker said. For updates, visit: https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety. Water over a nearby road to report? Travel disruptions impacting you? We want to hear from you. Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/fc467bb3-6833-4637-b6f2-e9ec7d204a75.jpg/r0_484_1536_1352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg