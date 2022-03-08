School closures, road closures and travel disruptions in the Shoalhaven
After a fortnight of wet and wild weather, the South Coast is bracing for an onslaught of more torrential rain.
Severe weather warnings are active and NSW State Emergency Service issued an evacuation order for parts of St Georges Basin and Sussex Inlet on Tuesday morning.
The township of Kangaroo Valley is also isolated, as Transport for NSW works to clear multiple landslips on roads.
The South Coast Register has compiled a list of route disruptions and school closures in the region as at 8am, Wednesday March 9.
Roads
- Kangaroo Valley Road
- Bugong Road
- Moss Vale Road between Main Road and Myra Vale Road
- Tannery Road
- Browns Mountain Road
- Hockey's Lane
- Meroo Road
- Edwards Avenue
- Coolangatta Road
- Hanigans Road
- Back Forest Road
- Shoalhaven Heads Road
- Bolong Road
- Scenic Drive Paringa Park
- Wharf Rd Nowra
- Terara Rd
- Comerong Island Rd
- South St
- Greens Road
- Cnr Milbank and Greenwell Pt. Rd
- Fraser rd
- Worrigee Rd
- Cnr St Annes and Berry St
- Yalwal Rd
- Burrier Rd
- Forest Road
- Old Princes Highway and Dowling Street Falls Creek
- Woollamia Falls Rd
- Callala Bay Rd
- Callala Beach Rd
- Woollamia Road
- Currarong road
- Hawke St Duncan St
- Larma Ave The Wool Rd
- Lumeah Avenue to Boronia Avenue
- The Park Drive
- Tallyan Point Road and The Grange Road
- Jacobs Dr
- River Rd
- Gordon St Ellmoos Av
- Murrays Rd
- Dolphin Point Rd
- Tabourie Tourist Park Rd
- Monkey Mountain Rd
- Currowan Western Distributor
Fallen tree branches across the Shoalhaven are also being reported, including at Beach Road at Berry, Beyeri Avenue at West Nowra, Knapp Avenue at East Nowra and Old Southern Road towards Wattlebird Road at South Nowra.
More to come as information is relayed to the South Coast Register. If you have a flooded road to report, get in touch with the email provided below.
Trains, ferry
Due to severe weather conditions, significant delays and cancellations are expected on most train services.
Unprecedented rainfall causing landslips is impacting the rail network and forcing some trains to run at much lower speeds.
People are asked to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary.
Trains will run to a changed timetable or with a different stopping pattern, with the impact of the weather expected to continue through the week.
Allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel.
The Comerong Island Ferry remains closed to non-residents due to wild weather.
Schools
The NSW Department of Education has announced wild weather has caused the closure of schools across the state, with the following Shoalhaven schools included on the list:
- Kangaroo Valley Public School
- Culburra Public School
- Shoalhaven Heads Public School
- St Georges Basin Public School
- Bomaderry Public School
- Callala Public School
- Cambewarra Public School
- Huskisson Public School
- Falls Creek Public School
- North Nowra Public School
- Nowra East Public School
- Nowra Hill Public School
- Sanctuary Point Public School
- Sussex Inlet Public School
- Tomerong Public School
- Vincentia High School
- Vincentia Public School
Catholic Schools NSW has announced the following schools are closed Tuesday, March 8:
- St John's Catholic High Nowra
- St Michael's Primary Nowra
Terara Public School announced on social media the school will remain non-operational until further notice.
"We apologise for the inconvenience, however road closures at Millbank Road and water over the road at South Street/Terara Road have made it dangerous to access the school from both ends," Principal Emma Chalker said.
For updates, visit: https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.
Water over a nearby road to report? Travel disruptions impacting you? We want to hear from you. Email grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
