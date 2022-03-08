Wild weather, fallen tree branches cause power outages across Nowra

news, latest-news,

Severe weather and fallen trees are the cause of power outages across the Nowra region. There are currently 134 active outages across the Shoalhaven, impacting 3842 customers. The power outages across Nowra and Terara occurred just after 2pm, Tuesday March 8, impacting 114 customers in these areas, according to Endeavour Energy. Read more: A spokesperson said crews are attending the site to mend the issue, after they received reports of fallen trees in Nowra. "They will investigate and commence restoration by switching the network in that area," the spokesperson said. "It's dependent on how much damage has been done as to when all customers power will be restored. "We're very carefully watching wind warnings." Endeavour Energy estimates power will be restored by 7:30pm Tuesday. "That may be sooner as Endeavour Energy is able to solve other parts of the network while repairs are being undertaken," said the spokesperson. Residences and businesses are impacted, including the Nowra Library and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips electorate office on Berry Street, Nowra. Shoalhaven Hospital was also impacted by the outage, but the local health district confirmed the hospital's back up generators did not need to be used as power was restored quickly. Fallen trees are being reported across the Shoalhaven as a weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds remains active. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, damaging wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the South Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday. For power updates, visit: https://www.endeavourenergy.com.au/outages/current-power-outages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/a351d57f-e235-4d74-b705-527b24ce98d8.PNG/r28_0_770_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg