Access over Cambewarra Mountain may take 'several days' as cleanup continues

Moss Vale Road over Cambewarra Mountain has remained closed for over a week, with crews beginning the cleanup of several landslips and fallen trees. Transport for NSW confirmed restoring access over the road may take "several days" and advised drivers to stay home. "Our priority is to clear the slips at Cambewarra Mountain as soon as possible. It may take several days before we can restore access from the south," said Transport for NSW. "Please stay home and don't attempt to drive as there's no access in or out of Kangaroo Valley at the moment." Read more: A number of landslips on Moss Vale Road and Nowra Road between Barfield Road and Myra Vale Road forced Transport for NSW to close the road. The first landslip since the extreme weather event was reported on Monday, February 28, which initially blocked the road on the Nowra side of Cambewarra Mountain. With the further onslaught of rain, more slips have occurred leaving a number of trees and small rocks across the road. The road remains closed to all traffic, with Kangaroo Valley Road also closed to non-residents. Across the Shoalhaven, many local roads remain closed due to flooding and damage. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

