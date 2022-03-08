newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The heat is being turned up a notch as the Blaze inch closer towards the start of their Netball season. The IMB South Coast Blaze has officially announced its Opens and U23s leadership group for the 2022 season. The club's season launch on Saturday night was a huge event for all involved with some important honours being bestowed. READ MORE: Illawarra Junior and Swifts Academy athlete Taylah Davies and mid-courter Katelyn Anderson were named Co-Captains of the Opens team. Both players were recognised as appropriate candidates as a result of their experience and previous positions of leadership. Anderson was Co-Captain in 2021 and Davies has been Blaze's Club Captain since 2020. Davies said she couldn't be happier about the role and is excited to get the season going. "I'm so proud to be the Club Captain again this year and I'm really looking forward to seeing what everyone can bring to the Blaze in 2020," she said. She spoke of the hardships they've faced in recent years with COVID and the excitement they all have in returning to the court. "The last few years have been tough and this year I know we're all just looking forward to getting out there and representing the South Coast Blaze family," Davies said. Experienced mid-courter Clare McCrohon has been named as Captain of the U23 side and is looking forward to returning to the role of Captain after battling with injuries the past year. "While 2021 was a tough year across the community and all sports, the South Coast Blaze continued to deliver an outstanding high performance netball program during the year," said McCrohon. "It is a credit to this club's professionalism and fighting spirit that we are standing here strong, excited and ready for season 2022," she said. Extremely talented attacker Bronnee Loy and adept defender Jess Bowden will provide strong support as Co-Vice-Captains for the U23s. The South Coast Blaze has two major local sponsors back on board for the upcoming season. IMB Bank is the official naming rights partner with Cleary Bros also being a major partner. "The IMB Bank and Cleary Bros will support the Club's Premier League teams, Talent Identification Program and other elite and grassroots netball programs." "We are so excited to be heading into our third year of the Premier League competition and hope to get our first full season to show what we are truly capable of," IMB South Coast Blaze Chairperson Karina Franke said. "I congratulate all the players who have been named in the leadership group, I know they will do a fantastic job and make our Blaze family proud," she said. She also thanked the groups sponsors saying without them none of what they do would be possible. The Netball NSW Premier League 2022 season will begin Wednesday April 6 at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park. An optional pre-season competition is scheduled for Wednesday March 30. The season will be comprised of 14 regular-season rounds and all teams playing each other once in the opening nine before splitting into Conference for the final five. All games will be available to stream through https://www.nnswpremierleague.com.au/live-streams/ Let the games begin!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/20dff02d-ed57-40ec-953b-7a3d20057a29.jpg/r0_28_6049_3446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg