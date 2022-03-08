Nowra athletes with big performances at NSW Junior Championships

news, latest-news,

No sunshine? No problem for the Nowra junior athletics stars. The NSW Junior Championships were held recently at Sydney Olympic Park and the weekend saw a number of huge performances from Shoalhaven locals. Anna Duncan had the pleasure of kickstarting the program for the Nowra side as she entered the U14, 400m. READ MORE: Duncan ran a strong race, securing sixth place and position in the finals, going on to finish ninth in a strong field of athletes in the finals. It was a day for personal bests as all athletes that entered the 3000m secured their best times yet. Oliver Baxter finished 21st in the U16 event with a massive 18 second PB of 10.41.71. Harrison Baxter contested the U17 event, securing 12th place and a PB of 17 seconds with a time of 9.47.16. Amelia May ran an amazing race securing 4th place in the female U17 race. She also ran well under the National Qualifier time of 10.50.0, clocking 10.30.85. Day two saw further success from the young athletes. Max Marshall secured a strong victory in the U15 100m heat with a time of 11.81 heading into the finals. Marshall was stated to be strong and composed, taking home the win as well as a new PB 11.48 to secure the NSW State Champion Title. Jonah Watson also ran strongly, finishing ninth in his U16 100m heat with a time of 13.24. Charlie Heidke had a disappointing end to the season with a false start qualification in the U17 100m. Amelia May continued her strong efforts in the 1500m, running another PB while taking home the silver medal. Darcy Davis also ran very well securing a PB and 5th place in the U16 race with a time of 4.41.16. Sunday saw the young Nowra athletes continue on from their success in Canberra in the Steeplechase event. Seven different athletes competed in the event and all fared extremely well. For the U15 race, Nic McGill secured the Silver in 6.58.45, under the National qualifying time of 7.15.0. The U16 race saw four competitors take part from the Nowra side. Tom Duncan secured a National Qualifier with 6.43.67, crossing in 5th place. Denzel Atkinson ran an incredibly strong race as well only missing the national qualifying time of 6.50.0 by two seconds with a time of 6.52.37. He secured 7th place as well as a new three second PB. Hamish McLaren ran a massive 11 second PB with a time of 7.07.43 in 9th place. Oliver Baxter also clocked an 11 second PB in 10th place with 7.29.47. In the U17 event, Harrison Baxter took home the silver with a time of 7.03.42. And in the female U15 event, Emily McLaren ran another national qualifier with a huge 20 second PB of 7.46.30 for 4th place. In the 200m, Max Marshall continued to showcase his magic with another heat win in 23.59. This win put Marshall through to the final, where he went out to become NSW dual State Champion by winning the final in 23.15. Jonah Watson also contested the 200m, finishing eighth in his heat of the U16 event in 25.93. Nowra atheltics was again well represented in the 800m race. In the U14 age group, Cameron Baxter ran a PB, winning his heat in 2.23.99 and placed 18th overall. Anna Duncan was second in her heat and finished 10th overall in 2.27.86. In the U16 race, Tom Duncan ran seventh with a time of 2.09.09 whilst Darcy Davis ran ninth in 2.14.00. Cooper Barrett secured fourth place in the U17 race in 2.02.07. Will Dyball competed in the U18 event finishing eighth in his heat with a time of 2.03.21, placing him 11th overall. In field events, Nowra had just two competitors. Joshua Furze speared sixth place in U20 javelin with a throw of 48.57m and was 13th in discus after throwing 37.55m. Tsar Mandavy jumped 5.54m for 10th place in the U18 long jump. In the para events, Kynan Miller brought home two silver medals for discus and shot and was fourth place in the U15 100m. Older sister Akala Miller secured fourth in the U20 long jump and 200m and sixth in the 100m. The Nowra Athletics club wishes to congratulate all their junior athletes and their fantastic performances in the competition.

