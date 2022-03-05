2022 NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout set to be a can't miss event

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After navigating the uncertainty of COVID-19 and two postponements, Shoalhaven rugby league fans have a lot to look forward to. The Shoalhaven City Council have officially announced the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League (ARL) Knockout will be hosted in the region in 2022. Entering it's 50th year, the ARL Knockout is the biggest gathering of Aboriginals in Australia. READ MORE: The event brings together more than 150 ARL teams in a celebration of Aboriginal culture through the sport of Rugby League. Rugby Park in Nowra will be seeing an upgrade with the confirmation of the event. Five different playing fields will be brought up to the standards of the NRL with a third field added to Rugby Park. These upgrades will leave a lasting impact for teams across the Shoalhaven. Mayor Amanda Findley spoke highly of the knockout and says she's excited for the four-day event. "The Knockout will attract over 50,000 people across four day and boost our local economy to the tune of around $9.5 million," she said. Mayor Findley also stated the importance of the event in uniting the local community. "The significant event will also bring great benefit to our region, through uniting our community and creating jobs." "I would like to congratulate South Coast Black Cockatoos for this event which will leave a lasting legacy in the Shoalhaven." CEO of the South Coast Black Cockatoos, Melissa Wellington spoke highly of the event and it's path to becoming a well respected club. "The Koori Knockout has earned the right to be known as an Elite Rugby League Carnival at a National Level," she said. "For the first time in the history of the event, we (SCBC Limited) are proud to host this in our hometown Nowra, on the South Coast." Ms Wellington said that players who have experienced the thrill of playing at previous Koori Knockouts know how much of an privilege it is to represent their community. "It's an honour to represent your community, your blood lines and being part of the biggest gathering celebrating Aboriginal Culture through Rugby League," she said. The event will be broadcast both nationally and internationally through NITV, showcasing the facilities of Bomaderry Oval and Rugby Park. The event will run from September 30 through to October 3 across both Rugby Park and Bomaderry Sporting Complex. For more information visit the Aboriginal Rugby League Knockout event page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/a42ffb28-d99a-48be-a9ea-76f5c1eed4c7.jpg/r0_46_899_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg