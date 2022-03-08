newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's International Women's Day - what better time to celebrate our remarkable women right here in the Shoalhaven? The South Coast Register asked reader's to nominate a woman who deserves recognition. Read more: Nominated by Jerrinja community member Ronald Carberry. Aunty Grace Crossley was born and raised in the Shoalhaven, and has dedicated her life to helping Aboriginal children and implementing cultural protocols within schools. Aunty Grace has worked with the Department of Education for more than 30 years and it is believed she was the first Aboriginal Liaison Officer at Culburra Public School. She was then the Aboriginal section manager at Shellharbour where she managed all liaison officers based in the Shoalhaven. Aunty Grace has implemented Aboriginal protocols at local school's, created bush tucker gardens and yarning places for Aboriginal students to share and learn their culture. Now, Aunty Grace dedicates time to the Jerrinja Tribe as the Senior Jerrinja Tribal Women Elder and attends meetings, schools and community groups to share about culture and country. She also works with agencies on building reconciliation within the Shoalhaven. Ronald said Aunty Grace empowers young Indigenous women in the community to become future leaders. "She's given them a voice, she gives them confidence," he said. "She wants them to be future leaders ... and like I say, women are the backbone of families and our community, women like Aunty Grace are our strength. We are so blessed." Nominated by Scott Styles of All Events Medical Services in Nowra. Faye Stockman is a NSW Ambulance Inspector and has served the Shoalhaven community since 2000. She began in the service in 1986, serving the first part of her career at Parramatta, and when she came to Bomaderry in 2000, she was the first ever full-time female paramedic at the station. In 1989 she put up her hand for rescue training, which involved learning skills in vertical and confined space rescue, rope work and using the jaws-of-life in road accidents. "She does a lot of community involvement work, she's on a lot of different local committees as an ambulance inspector and is really proactive in these roles," said Scott, who has worked with Faye for more than 25 years. "I think one of the stand out things about Faye is that it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, if you're good enough to do a job then you deserve to do that job." Nominated by Kathryn's niece, Stephanie Rowcroft. Kathryn Scarcella has been recognised for her dedication to running volunteer ladies groups for the Nowra City Church, as well as the The Hub Food Store in North Nowra to help support the community who are doing it tough. Alongside the church, Kathryn spends time during Christmas organising hampers for the community. Stephanie said Kathryn also spreads the word about an organisation that supports trafficked woman. "She is a woman with such a big heart, helping other people and giving her time and effort to connect with others and support them," said Stephanie. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

