With raincoats on and signs in hand, the Shoalhaven marched to call for an end to violence against women on Friday, March 4. The Reclaim the Night March4Justice rally saw around a hundred women and allies gather at the Nowra Showground for a peaceful protest down Junction Street, and back to Nowra School of Arts. Aunty Ruth Simms opened the event with a Welcome to Country, followed by speakers and a performance by Taylah Larsen. Read more: Shoalhaven digs deep to help Lismore flood victims who have 'lost everything' Protesters told the South Coast Register they would continue to march and add their voice to the March4Justice movement until women could walk safely at night and domestic violence statistics were driven down. Reported domestic violence related assaults in the Shoalhaven have risen by almost 6 per cent over the last five years, according to data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research. From October 2020 to September 2021, there were 450 incidents of domestic violence in the Shoalhaven reported to police. Lesley Labka, the manager of the Shoalhaven Homeless Hub and a local women's refuge, said COVID and stressful weather events have caused the problem to increase. "It isn't going away, in actual fact, it's increasing as more and more have been locked up during the last two years," said Ms Labka. "Our women's refuges are full, our domestic violence accommodation service is also full. I have a waiting list that's taking me three to four weeks to refer someone to an outreach case manager. And I have 40 women waiting for a crisis bed." Ms Labka added while funding domestic violence services is critical, societal attitudes also need to shift dramatically if the issue is to improve. "The government certainly needs to put more funding into DV services," she said. "But it's not only a simple matter of funding. Individuals need to stand up and say, 'We're not going to do that anymore. We're not gonna accept this in our community." Read more: Shoalhaven River flood from the air March4Justice rallies were held across Australia last year, including in the Shoalhaven, after allegations of sexual assault against members of federal parliament sparked nationwide outrage. Safer workplace practices, increased funding for domestic violence services and real action to end violence implemented by the government were some of the key demands of the protests. Secretary of Shoalhaven Unions, Pat David, was disappointed the demands had not been acted on. "Women still find themselves in a very precarious situation," said Ms David. "I try not to make this rally as a political statement. But I think most women here will agree that this government has failed us miserably, and it's about time this government acts on all the recommendations." The rally was sponsored by Shoalhaven City Council and Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

