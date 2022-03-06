Six ways to celebrate International Women's Day in the Shoalhaven

news, latest-news,

International Women's Day marks an annual call for equal rights, a reflection of the progress made so far and an opportunity to celebrate the women around us. It's also an opportunity for women to come together, socialise and connect, says Marg McHugh of the Shoalhaven International Women's Day Committee. The committee has presented a program of events for Shoalhaven women - from writing workshops, a trivia evening and live music. "We have a bit of a focus on the creative, celebratory side," said Marg. "We're having a writing afternoon and women are coming and speaking, reading their works. We've got Australia's longest running women's rock band called Which Witch, they've been going for 30 years. They're going to be performing again after a big COVID break. "We've got a basketry workshop. Just activities to help women come together to talk and have a common recognition of our situation." IWD is held Tuesday, March 8 - but events will be spread across the month. 2pm to 4pm. Share your writing or listen to other women's tales in a supportive environment. Afternoon tea will be provided, bring your own chair and the event is free. There will be a book launch. Venue: Shoalhaven Women's Health Centre, McGrath Ave, Nowra. 6:30pm for 7pm start. A fun trivia night facilitated by quiz mistress, Moira Lawry. Make up team tables of six or make a friend at the event. 12 tables will be available and bookings are required. A cash prize will be up for grabs for the winning table. BYO drinks and nibbles, tea and coffee provided. Venue: Huskisson Community Centre, Dent Street, Huskisson. Cost: $10 at the door Bookings: 4421 0289 10am to 3pm. Join basket maker Mary Preece for a sculptural basketry workshop to create an amulet with a personal meaning. All materials are provided and no experience is needed. BYO lunch and scissors. This workshop will be held outdoors. Bookings are essential and limited to 15 people. This is a free event. Venue: Garden of Shoalhaven Women's Centre Bookings: Mary shoalhavenIWD@gmail.com 6:30pm. MC Tracy Lumb has sought women to perform in the company of a supportive environment. Tea and coffee available, BYO drinks and nibbles. Venue: Huskisson Community Centre, Dent Street, Huskisson. Cost: $10. Contact: Tracy shoalhavenIWD@gmail.com 6pm. This is a free event. Venue: Hanging Rock, Nowra Showground Bookings: Colleen 0410 460 345 6:30pm for 7pm start, to 10pm. Join well-known women's band Which Witch for a let-your-hair down dance night. Tickets will be sold on the night and may be limited pending COVID regulations. Cash only. Venue: Tomerong Hall, Hawken Road, Tomerong Cost: $20 or $15 concession Contact: Robyn 0411 093 012 These are women-only events.

