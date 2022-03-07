newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra Velo Club's mountain climbing champion, Curtis Trkulja has been named in the NSW team to contest the Australian track cycling championships later this month. This selection follows Curtis' performances at the NSW championships at the Dunc Gray Olympic velodrome last weekend where he became the NSW Junior Under 19 points race champion and finished fifth in the NSW Junior Under 19 individual pursuit championship. What is remarkable about these performances and the state selection is that Curtis had done no specific preparation for these events. Since Curtis returned from the Australian Under 19 road championships in late January, he has been on endurance based road rides and recovering from a crash that eliminated him from the Australian road championship. Curtis is a recognised climber and has been the Nowra Velo Club's Mountain champion in 2020 and 2021. Curtis also hold the record for the fastest ascent on Woodhill Mountain. Curtis had been selected to represent NSW at the Australian Junior track championships as an under 17 rider in 2021, but these events were cancelled due to a Covid outbreak and shut down of activities in south east Queensland. The Australian championships this year will be held at the Anna Meares indoor velodrome in Brisbane, as they were to be held last year also.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/d0e6424b-7573-47f6-952a-2b91bd6a5bf5.jpg/r0_12_721_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg