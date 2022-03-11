news, featured-news,

Reana Bidois loves her career as a carpenter and has called on more women to join trades. The Nowra mother is studying a certificate III in carpentry and is an apprentice with local business BPL Contracting, following in her father's footsteps. "After school I started out in hair dressing and was a nail technician for a while. I then had a trucking business in Sydney ... but I always wanted to be a tradie," she said. "When I moved back to Nowra a few years ago I decided to become a carpenter. I started out as a laborer and was offered an apprenticeship." Read more: In honour of International Women's Day, Reana called for more women to follow their passions and seek out non-traditional roles. "I would encourage young women coming out of school to consider a trade as they're thinking about their future," she said. "Girls often talk about nursing, hairdressing, and beauty - but I wouldn't overlook a trade." And there's no better time for women to join a trade, she says, as tradies of all kind are desperately needed to meet the housing industry demand. The Housing Industry Association (HIA) is forecasting 125,000 houses are expected to begin construction this year across Australia, following a record 149,000 last year. This is driving hot demand for tradespeople until at least the end of 2023, and is impacting the rebuilding of homes after the Black Summer bushfires. TAFE NSW Nowra carpentry and building head teacher John Quin encouraged prospective students to enrol. "Australia's growing demand for tradies is unlikely to end any time soon, as the ongoing house building and renovation boom keeps skilled tradespeople like electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and builders busier than ever," he said. For more information about the range of construction industry courses available at TAFE NSW, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/579e2710-1b51-4c26-aef3-2bde060b30f1.jpg/r0_173_4032_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg