Shoalhaven man in 40s dies with COVID, district numbers climb back over 1000

A Shoalhaven man in his 40s is one of the nine COVID-related deaths recorded across NSW on Thursday. The Illawarra Local Health District reported the man had "significant underlying health conditions" and was not vaccinated against COVID-19. The ISLHD "expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones". Meantime, Illawarra Shoalhaven daily COVID-19 case numbers have climbed back over 1000 for the first time since late January. NSW Health reported 11,338 cases across the state on Thursday, with 1035 people in hospital. The ISLHD made up 1091 of the cases, with the bulk of these (654) reported in the Wollongong Local Government Area. There were 192 cases from Shellharbour, 190 from Shoalhaven and 55 from Kiama. With daily infections again on the rise, NSW is still encouraging people to come forward for vaccinations. In particular, eligible adults are being asked to get their third booster shots, and - with vaccination rates plateauing - young children are also encouraged to receive their shots. According to NSW Health, less than half (47.6) of children aged 5-11 have received a COVID vaccine. Shoalhaven and Shellharbour are well below this rate with just under 39 per cent of kids having received a COVID-19 vaccine. Read more: In the Wollongong LGA, 47.9 per cent of kids have received a jab with Kiama above the state average, with 51 per cent of young children vaccinated. The National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance (NCIRS) has developed a new tool to help parents and carers make a decision about getting a COVID-19 vaccine for their children. In five steps, the decision aid offers information about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the available vaccines to help parents and carers weigh up risks and benefits. "With vaccination rates for children now plateauing, this aid may be a welcome conversation starter for families who are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccination for their children," Associate Professor Frank Beard, from NCIRS, said Dr Jane Frawley, from the University of Technology Sydney, who developed the tool said discussing risk was important, especially for those hesitate to vaccinate. "Discussing risk is important, especially with people who are reluctant to vaccinate, as it helps people see how the risks stack up and make decisions based on evidence," she said. "It is also a good way to answer any lingering questions people may have about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines."

