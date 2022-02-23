newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The 50th Kiama Sevens Rugby tournament will be held this Saturday, February 26 and is set to be a can't miss event for any sports fan. Hosted by the Kiama Rugby Club, over the event's 50-year history it has grown to be renowned across Australian rugby as one of the best competitions of it's kind with teams travelling all over NSW to take part in the event. Read more: While there had been a lot of speculation about the event as a result of COVID-19, organisers have pushed on ahead and it will be a massive day of action at the Kiama Showground and for local businesses and the broader community. There will be $50,000 in prizemoney up for grabs on the day, with both the men's and women's sides competing for a grand prize of $10,000. "Coming from an 18 team comp in the '90s through to a 44 team comp now it's a big pat on the back to the people who put it together initially," said Tournament Director Mark Bryant. "We're pretty proud of how we've set up and it's great for the community. We got through COVID last year and it's been great to have the backing of the locals." Bryant has been involved with the Sevens since 1994, becoming Tournament Director in 2008 and has consistently looked to adapt and progress the tournament to ensure it's longevity. He introduced the women's competition in 2009 and has consistently added improvements to the format over the years. The event will kick off at 8am on Saturday, with the finals starting at 4:30pm where helicopters will drop the trophies to the field, which will then be handed over by former Wallabies Glen Ella and Scott Fava. Buy tickets and find out more at https://kiamasevens.com/

