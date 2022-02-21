newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra Velo Club scored well at the Southern Regions Interclub races on Sunday with a win and three second placings across the five events. However, the Camden club won the day being the best represented and the most consistent podium positions. Camden riders took two race wins, two second positions and four thirds to gather the most club points for the day. Cameron Harrison was the lone Nowra Velo winner when he scored a clear victory in D grade. Read more: Harrison was three lengths clear of club mate Zac Peters over the line. Michael Francis of the Camden club was third ahead of Gal Jayson (Illawarra CC) and Chris Harrison (NVC). The Illawarra Cycle Club picked up their only win on the program in C2 grade when Ben Squires took this, ahead of Camden duo, Matt Playford and Flynn Hill. Robert Beretov of Illawarra was fourth. Illawarra filled the next three positions with Phil Jones, Kevin Goodman and Ian Roe. Another win went Camden's way when Senna Agius outpaced Nowra's Richard Vitiello, Terry Wall (Illawarra) and Steve Gendek (NVC) in the C1 event. The races were getting longer and faster as the program progressed through the grades. Camden took another win in B grade ahead of Mark Astley (NVC) with two more Camden riders chasing them across the line. Dave Ward finished third, ahead of Daniel Hickey, Nathan Crump (NVC) and Richard Vollebregt (Southern Highlands). A grade had the longest event in the warmest part of the program where a two rider breakaway took the major positions. Craig McCarney (Camden) was out ahead of the field in a hard solo move when Jacob Emmerton (Goulburn CC) chased across the time gap and then took the win from McCarney by two lengths after 50 minutes of racing on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park circuit. Kevin Berkeley (Camden) took third from club mate, Rhys Clarke then Josh Ludman (Nowra Velo), Callum Emmerton (Goulburn), Zac Mutterties (Illawarra), Curtis Trkulja (NVC), Simon Clarke (Illawarra) and Glen Leechburn (Camden). The club points for this series have Camden with a narrow lead over Nowra Velo with Illawarra in third position. Goulburn, Southern Highlands and Jindabyne follow. The next of the 2022 interclub series will be hosted by the Camden Cycle Club at Menangle on March 19. Nowra Velo returns to local racing on March 6 with round three of the 2022 Optus Series as a 54 kilometre road race. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

