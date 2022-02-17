newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kiama is set to host it's first Beach Tag Tournament in March which will see 48 teams from across both NSW and ACT battling it out for a prize pool of $10,000. The tournament will be made up of three divisions with an open mens, open mixed and U18 mixed competition. The teams will play initial pool rounds before progressing to a sudden death stage where they will fight for the chance at winning the tournament. READ MORE: The inspiration for the competition came about from founders Keiron Duncan and Steve Emmett's love for the sport of Oztag and their experiences from attending various tournaments over the years. "I thought it would be a great idea to bring a beach tag event to beautiful Kiama so I sat down and discussed with Steve about how we could go about it," Keiron said. "We wanted to create a beach vibe and fun family atmosphere for everyone to enjoy," Steve said. "Above all we wanted to make it a social occasion for locals to enjoy on top of the beach tag competition itself." Attendees on the day will have a chance to see over 200 games of Oztag played on the sand at Kiama Surf Beach. There will also be a wide range of food and entertainment on the day including a bar area, jumping castle and live DJ. Keiron and Steve are hoping that this inaugural event will be the first of many to come. "Our plan and vision is to host this event every year and our aim is to continue to grow it and have teams from all across Australia involved," Keiron said. The day is will be an exciting payoff for the all the hard work and effort put forth by the organisation committee. "We can't wait to see all the action on the sand with everyone involved...I'm so excited to see how the park will be set up and it's transformation into an amazing space," Keiron said. Having to battle tumultuous times with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a testament to the hard work of Keiron and Steve to get such an event off the ground. "We had to hold off our launch to monitor what restrictions would be in place at the time of our event. Our bar area has been set up to allow rotation throughout the day and keep people moving around," Keiron said. The event will kick off on March 26 at 8:30am to 6:30pm. Team nominations are currently still open across all three divisions. To register, visit: https://kiamabeachtag.oztag.com.au/register-now/ "We want to welcome the entire community to our event and people visiting the town for the day are more than welcome to come in and watch the action and grab a bite to eat."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/65bde143-b955-4f8d-bf43-05f6835ee2c2.JPG/r0_40_1937_1134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg