Mollymook is set for a thrilling weekend of action with The Australian Beach Volleyball Tour (ABVT) coming to town. The ABVT is the perfect steppingstone for the sports elite athletes to showcase their skills and prepare for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. After COVID disruptions in the past couple of years, the inaugural Mollymook Open is a welcome sight for participating athletes and the broader Shoalhaven community. READ MORE: The weekend's event will follow on the heels of the ABVT opening leg, the Cobram-Barooga Classic, earlier this month. While there are number of anticipated match-ups the headline duo of Tokyo Olympian, Chris McHugh and his new partner Paul Burnett are set to be the favourites heading into the weekend. The dynamic duo, who teamed up at the end of last year have found their groove in recent months taking home the win in Cobram and looking to make it two in a row in Mollymook. "We take confidence every time we step on the court. We're still a relativity new team so we're still working some things out in our game," Mr McHugh said. He was quick to highlight the defensive aspect to their team as being among their greatest strengths, singling it out as an element to their game that they can continue to build upon. The duo know they have a target on their back as they head into the Men's Elite division in Mollymook. "We're now the hunted and everyone is trying to give us a bit of a beat down so we've go to keep on our A-Game," Mr McHugh said. The duo of Phoebe Bell and Stefanie Fejes will be feeling the same heat heading into the women's event as the number one seed. While they've only been paired up for one tournament the twosome have already established a rhythm and flow to their game. "I think we were started to find our flow near the end of Cobram...I would love to keep building on our team dynamics and just playing a free and enjoyable game," Ms Bell said. In regards to the hardships brought on by pandemic of COVID-19, the event is a welcome sight for the region. "After what has been a turbulent few years for the region, and industry, we are excited to welcome this event, which will activate the seaside town of Mollymook and showcase our spectacular region," Shoalhaven City Council Tourism Manager, Coralie Bell said. The Mollymook Open will commence this Friday 18 and run til Sunday 20 at Mollymook Beach with contestants competing for a prize pool of $10,000. For more information on this event and the Shoalhaven region visit shoalhaven.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/af907446-d236-4bdd-99d1-c494c842c337.jpg/r2_3_767_435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg