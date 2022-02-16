newsletters, editors-pick-list,

NSW Fire and Rescue Fire personnel who rescued one of their own after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a house fire in Nowra on Tuesday morning are being praised. The male firefighter from the Shoalhaven 440 brigade was fighting the blaze which started in a kitchen area of a home, in Antares Close, east of Nowra, shortly after 9.30am when he collapsed from the serious medical episode. Quick action by his fellow brigade members, who dragged the firefighter from the burning building and began emergency first aid, has been credited with saving his life. FRNSW Superintendent Scott Dodson said the remaining crew dragged the man, who suffered a cardiac arrest, to safety and began CPR, using a defibrillator, until NSW Ambulance arrived. Read more: Paramedics took over the firefighter's treatment, using one of their new tools, a Lucas machine, a mechanical CPR device, described by many as a big "game changer". After working on the man for around 25 minutes he was transported to Shoalhaven District Hospital by ambulance for further treatment. He is being monitored and remains in a stable condition. Despite the medical emergency, which clearly rocked many of the firefighters at the scene, crews from Shoalhaven, Nowra 405 and Berry 224 combined to extinguish the blaze which had also spread into the roof area and the front of the home. "It was a phenomenal effort by the crews," Supt Dodson said. They not only dealt with the fire but the medical emergency. "It was one of their own - one of their mates - someone they have worked with every shift for years. "They did an amazing job - their training kicked into place and we have a very good outcome. "Certainly, we train for such incidents, but you hope you are never confronted by such an event. "We go through training drills for such episodes - the team followed their procedures and it worked. "Just great work all round." Supt Dodson also praised the efforts of NSW Ambulance Paramedics. "Their support was fantastic and without the work of the two organisations we could have seen a much different outcome," he said. He said experiencing such an event is very confronting. "We held a debrief with all the teams on Tuesday afternoon and Deputy Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell and the Critical Incident Support Team came down from Sydney to spend the afternoon with crews and check on their welfare and provide ongoing support." Supt Dodson said it is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

