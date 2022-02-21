newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The future of David Berry Hospital, which provides rehabilitation and specialist palliative care in the Shoalhaven, appears uncertain. The hospital, just north of the Berry township, comes under the operational control of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District. The hospital was originally established in 1909 to look after residents of the growing Berry township and the Broughton Creek and district area, with David Berry bequeathing £100,000 in his will for a hospital to be built in the area. For a number of years it operated as a general hospital, but in more recent times has been solely focused on rehabilitation and a separate area for specific palliative care. Over the years it has provided rehabilitation treatment and specialist palliative care for thousands of patients across the Shoalhaven. Read more: However, the ISLHD will not guarantee its ongoing operation, saying any decision on the hospital's future would be made once the $438 million in the redevelopment of Shoalhaven Hospital was "underway". Rumours surfaced last week of possible moves to close the Berry facility, with ISLHD Chief Executive Margot Mains saying the district would consider options for the future of David Berry Hospital once work on the Shoalhaven Hospital upgrade was underway but "any proposed changes would involve an extensive consultation process including with community, staff, and local representatives". "The NSW Government is investing $438 million in the redevelopment of Shoalhaven Hospital which will see it become the health hub for the region," Ms Mains said. "That will provide the majority of emergency, critical care, acute, sub-acute and non-admitted services locally, reducing the need to transfer patients to Wollongong and Sydney. "Once the Shoalhaven Hospital redevelopment is underway, the district will consider options for the future of David Berry Hospital. "Any proposed changes will involve an extensive consultation process including with community, staff, and local representatives." In his will of 1889, local agriculturalist and landowner David Berry directed his trustees to set aside the sum of £100,000, 'for the purpose of erecting a hospital for diseases for the benefit particularly of inhabitants of Broughton Creek and the District of Shoalhaven'. A temporary hospital was established in a cottage on the banks of Broughton Creek. In 1909 the David Berry Hospital was opened as a state health institution and at that time it was the most up to date hospital in the state. The hospital was regarded as being different from other country hospitals as it was entirely under government control. When opening in May 1909 the hospital had 30 beds, an operating theatre, separate nurses home and staff cottage and cost 7,900 pounds. Local historical author Robyn Florance produced the first 50 years of the hospital's history in A Munificent Bequest, The First Fifty Years 1909-1959. Do you have something to say about an issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the South Coast Register, and here for the Ulladulla Times.

