A spectacular night at Ulladulla Civic Centre saw Imogen Clarke from Nowra Show Society and Madelyn Nash from Milton Show Society announced as the two winners for the Zone 2 Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman awards 2022. A full crowd saw eight young women vie for a ticket to Sydney Royal after a long day of interviews with all entrants well-prepared with excellent CVs, the event staged by Milton Show Society. The judges found it a tough decision but in the end decided on local Narrawallee entrant and disability worker Madelyn Nash and Nowra medical student Imogen Clarke as the winners. Read more: Group one and two Royal AgShows NSW Young women shine at Lismore Ms Nash is involved in many community activities and works as a disability support co-ordinator. She is also helping with the Milton show, helping teen girls entered in the show awards at Milton, the show due on March 4-5. Ms Clarke has links throughout the Nowra district to the ag industry, her father a vet, and her grandfather working with the Nowra Show for many years. She wrote a unique children's play for the Nowra Show called Farm to Fridge that was a huge success, showcasing the contribution of the dairy industry. She works for an opthalmologist and is studying medical and health science with the hope of becoming a doctor and helping to bolster rural health. Other finalists were Rose Lewis from Blacktown, McKenzie Warfield from Kiama, Micquella Grima from Hawkesbury, Brooke Baker from Camden, Angela Hughes from Moss Vale and Chantelle Prosser from Albion Park. All were keenly involved in their local community and were making a huge difference to their own and other people's lives through their commitment.

