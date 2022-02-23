newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nowra Evening VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and after a difficult two years make new connections with women in the area. VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family. Read more: Nowra Evening Club president, Marilyn Jones said this year is the perfect time to join VIEW. "The last two years have been so disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of us have missed out on seeing friends and family, and our club has been like a second family for us during these times," she said. "Many people have also moved away from the city to the country and coming to a new place can be isolating - especially given the current circumstances. "For those who are new to the area, VIEW provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women, while doing something that makes a difference." VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program and has supported children and young people in need for more than 60 years. The Smith Family is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year, with VIEW planning plenty of events to bring together women from across Australia. "The Smith Family has been creating better futures for young people for a century, and we are so excited to be a part of that celebration," Ms Jones said. "We are also proud to contribute to the ongoing legacy of The Smith Family, with clubs supporting 1520 students across the country through the Learning for Life program." In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Nowra Evening VIEW Club hosts social events, including monthly dinner meetings, raffles, group outings and lots of fun. Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Marilyn on 0411 105 302 or Di on 0429 162 241 or visit www.view.org.au for further information. The March Dinner Meeting of Nowra Evening VIEW Club will take place at the Worrigee Sports Club, Greenwell Point Road, Worrigee on Tuesday, March 22, 5.30pm for 6pm. RSVP by March 11 to Marilyn or Di. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/ed02a741-2ceb-4bda-abfc-03de8b0fe603.jpg/r181_0_3408_1823_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg