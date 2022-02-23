newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hundreds of locals and visitors gathered together on the beach to enjoy an afternoon full of sunshine, waves, good live local music and food vans thanks to the inaugural Burradise Live Sunset Session event held at the Culburra Beach Surf Lifesaving Club at Warrain Beach. "After almost two years of COVID cancelled events it was time to get things back up, moving and going again," said chair of the Burradise Festival Organising Committee, Alex McNeilly. "As a creative festival organisation and community we were determined to host our Burradise Live outdoor event in an effort to help support 23 local regional musicians, bands and artists to survive and thrive during these covid pandemic times." Read more: Live music was featured by Swamp n Beats, Six Pack Radio, The Blues Preachers, Cam Little, Inspektor Gadge, George Bishop plus headliner Benji and the Saltwater Sound System. All enjoyed performing live on stage in front of a great audience, with the beach surf waves and sunshine making a perfect backdrop. "It was a magical event with all of the musicians so happy to be performing live again," said board member, emcee and music co-ordinator, Damien Sterling. "The Burradise Live Sunset Session events are a new live local music, local economy and community recovery initiative run by the Love Culburra Beach Festival Inc organisation. "Big thanks to our event partners Live Music Australia, Shoalhaven City Council and the NSW Festival of Place program. "So many amazing volunteers and community supporters got behind and helped make this event happen, we just want to say a big Burradise thank you to everyone involved who helped make our event a great success." Special thanks were also extended to the Culburra Beach Boardriders Club for an awesome surf comp, the Nowra Culburra SLSC for sharing the surf club space and the local Culburra Beach Senior Citizens Association for helping. "It was great to see so many smiles on so many people, follow us on Culburra Beach Festival socials to keep up to date on our next event," Mr McNeilly said. Do you have a story or news tip to share? Email us on editor@southcoastregister.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/04bddf40-3fac-4a24-ae93-707d957d15e7.jpg/r0_116_1710_1082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg