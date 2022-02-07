newsletters, editors-pick-list,

More than 50 people attended the launch of A History of Cambewarra Cricket by Alan Clark on Sunday, including several men who had played with Cambewarra and Cambetross in the 1960s and into the early 1970s. Held at the Cambewarra School of Arts, incredibly the book is the 17th the prolific historical author has produced on Shoalhaven cricket alone. Read more: Cambewarra was one of the original clubs when the Shoalhaven Association was formed in 1892. The book covers the club's history, the high and lows and, of course, the premiership successes. President of the Cambewarra Ratepayers and Residents' Association, Graeme Cord, who's group hosted the launch, was the main speaker, outlining his personal highlights from the history. A number of pieces of precious memorabilia were also brought along for the launch. Tony Innis had his Cambetross premiership cap, while Tim Binks also had a Cambewarra cap. Trophies belonging to Norm Frost, who was a prominent player with the club, were also proudly put on display by his granddaughter Dianne Ford. "It was great to see so many people there, " Mr Clark said, "including a number of former players." Dedicated to the Evision, Goodger, Binks, Wilson and other Cambewarra families who "loved their cricket", it was fitting representatives of those families officially launched the book. A History of Cambewarra Cricket is $25 and are available by contacting Alan Clark at alanwclark@yahoo.com It proved to be a big weekend for Mr Clark, whose latest historical offering, On This Day In The Shoalhaven which features a fascinating collection of historical events from the region dating back to 1811, was also launched at the Nowra Show by the Shoalhaven Historical Society. For every day of the year, the book features between two to three separate events of history that have taken place over the last 200 years. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/ae04ee0a-bf01-43d1-a78d-fe5b52564509.JPG/r98_108_3730_2160_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg