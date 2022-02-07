Tony Emery receives life membership to Shoalhaven Business Chamber

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tony Emery's contribution to the local business community spanning several decades has landed him a lifetime membership to the Shoalhaven Business Chamber. Mr Emery was surprised with the honour on Friday, February 4 at the chamber's annual Super Dinner at Bundanon, sponsored by the University of Wollongong. In 2006, Mr Emery helped bring together the Manufacturers association with the council's CBD committee, with the aim of having a united voice to represent the whole business community in the Shoalhaven. Mr Emery was part of the chamber's first Management Committee. In October 2008, as vice president, he took over the presidency of the chamber from Garry Wilbraham to become the third president since the joint body formed. Read more: 2022 Nowra Show among the biggest and best ever Mr Emery has remained a highly active member since 2006 and even when not formally on the board, he has remained on the policy subcommittee to help the improvement of the road network from Wollongong to Ulladulla. President of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, Jemma Tribe, said Mr Emery is highly respected in the chamber and has always pushed for change to improve the Shoalhaven. "He has always been a valuable link to the NSW Business Chamber and is held in very high regard by people at all levels of the chamber movement, as well as working constantly with all three levels of government to try and get them on the same page, for the betterment of the region," said Mrs Tribe. "I personally have valued his mentorship, advice, hard work behind the scenes, insight and dedication to the cause. "Special thanks must also go to his loving wife Ria, who has shared Tony with us for so many years. We truly wish them all the very best with their retirement." Read more: No plans to bring cruise ships to Jervis Bay, says Port Authority Managing director of Nowchem, John Lamont, praised Mr Emery for his forward thinking and drive for the community. "Tony always has a strong opinion on everything. In a meeting you are never left wondering what Tony thinks, and what he sees as the way forward and that is one of the many reasons why we love him," said Mr Lamont. "The passion and the drive for the region, and to see all business across our membership have a fair go is why Tony has been awarded life membership." We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/ed982af9-6e54-464a-89ff-d80c3d577f59.JPG/r0_115_2400_1471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg