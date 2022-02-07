newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Port Authority of NSW's chief executive has confirmed there are no plans or strategies to bring cruise ships to Jervis Bay. "The Port Authority of NSW would like to make it abundantly clear there are no current plans, proposals or strategies to expand regional cruise in Jervis Bay," said the Port Authority of NSW's CEO, Phillip Holliday, in a letter to the South Coast Register. It comes after Shoalhaven-based Independent MLC Justin Field relayed documents he obtained under NSW freedom of information rules, that revealed cruise ships could damage the sensitive environment of the Jervis Bay marine park. Mr Field said concerns were raised by Transport for NSW that a proposal for ships to be allowed into Jervis Bay would likely require dredging or anchoring that would harm sensitive seagrass, oyster reefs and other marine habitats within the marine park. "Any dredging needed to accommodate cruise ships is liable to affect local patterns of wave refraction and in turn have a range of secondary environmental impacts on shorelines, seagrasses and shallow habitats well beyond the dredged area," the report said. Read more: Group advocating against cruise ships at Jervis Bay urge residents to raise their voice The NSW Government names Jervis Bay in plans released in November by the Department of Primary Industries to boost tourism in regional areas. Feedback submissions for the draft plans closed on January 31. Member of the Jervis Bay Community CruiseShip Coalition (JBCCC) Penny Davidson expressed she was "concerned" over the lack of government or Port Authority of NSW studies regarding the environmental and economic viability of expanding cruise ships to the region. "We're incredibly concerned because neither the government departments nor the Port Authority have released studies showing how cruise ships can be brought into Jervis Bay without harming the marine environment and this new information suggests that will be difficult to do," said Ms Davidson. Read more: Community disappointed as NSW Government still considering Jervis Bay as cruise ship destination Mr Holliday responded: "The simple answer is these studies are not being conducted because there are no plans to expand cruising in Jervis Bay." "The local community made it clear they do not want increased cruise activity at Jervis Bay and we acknowledge and accept this. "While past documents may exist which canvas the idea, that idea has not been progressed and is effectively scrapped. We have zero intention of driving any expansion of cruise ship visitation to Jervis Bay. Mr Holliday added the Port Authority supports the Department of Primary Industry leading a "thorough risk assessment process" to inform policy decisions on the management of all marine parks. National bans on cruise ships will be in place until at least February 17. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

