Further delay in Bewong Roadhouse reopening following vandalism

There is still no set date for the reopening of the popular Bewong Roadhouse.
Repair work has been undertaken at the rest stop on the Princes Highway over the past few weeks, with the expected reopening scheduled for mid to late November.
However, November has come and gone and the roadhouse doors remain shut.
An Ampol spokesperson has confirmed the roadhouse is now undergoing additional repair work due to vandalism.
"At this stage, there is no firm reopening date," the spokesperson said.
The site is an independent reseller and is not directly managed by Ampol.
The roadhouse is a popular spot for travellers along the Princes Highway, with many locals taking to social media to raise concerns about the reopening.
Ampol has confirmed that they will advise of the reopening time frame when more information is available.
