A St Georges Basin man who had thousands of child abuse images and videos on his mobile phone has been jailed by the District Court.
Dyson Hogan, 22, wiped away tears as he was sentenced to three years and 10 months behind bars, with a minimum of two years and four months to be served before being eligible for parole.
He had pleaded guilty to transmitting, soliciting, accessing and possessing child abuse material.
Hogan was arrested when police raided his St Georges Basin home on November 16, 2021, and found about 10,000 images and 1000 videos of child abuse material on his mobile phone.
Evidence presented to the court said many of the images and videos were hidden in an unzip application containing 191 folders, or another application that appeared to be a normal calculator.
Judge William Fitzsimmons said using the calculator application "demonstrated a degree of sophistication" from Hogan.
As he summed up the evidence presented to the court, Judge Fitzsimmons also noted Hogan set up a channel on the application Telegram, which he used to share child abuse material.
Many of Hogan's posts were viewed by 50 or more people.
Hogan also traded messages and images with other people via the Telegram, Mega and Instagram applications, the court heard.
Judge Fitzsimmons also noted Hogan had a "difficult childhood" that included being subjected to violence and abuse, resulting in him spending time in foster care, and also suffering from PTSD.
He was also bullied as a youngster and felt like an outsider, Judge Fitzsimmons said, and Hogan told police he felt threatened by people sending him information and links.
A psychological report presented to the court said Hogan's offending was a result of unresolved trauma, and he did not meet the definition of paedophilic disorder.
But Judge Fitzsimmons said he was concerned with Hogan's "lack of a clear sense of remorse", and his "qualified expressions of remorse".
